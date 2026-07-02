Cwt Study Guide Secondary Trauma 106KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This one is for the wife.

Your husband has seen things he can’t un-see. I’m not going to soften that for you, because you already know. Kids who didn’t make it. People bleeding out in the road. A friend who left on a normal shift and never came home. He carries all of it. And you’ve watched it change him.

You didn’t sign up for what you saw either. You just love a man who runs toward the worst day of somebody’s life for a living. And you’ve been carrying that right alongside him, most of the time by yourself, and nobody ever told you that was going to be part of the deal.

I want to talk to you today. Not about him. About you.

When his weight lands on you

Here’s what nobody warned you about.

When your husband finally does the right thing, when he comes home and tells you what he saw, some of that weight comes off him. It has to go somewhere. And it lands on you.

You weren’t there. You didn’t see it with your own eyes. And you carry it anyway. You lie awake with the picture he put in your head. You worry about him on every shift now because you know what’s out there. There’s a name for that. It’s called secondary trauma. You take on the wound from the person you love without ever being in the room where it happened.

And it costs you. It wears on you the same way it wears on him.

Him talking to you is the right thing

Now hear me, because people get this backwards.

Him talking to you is a good thing. It’s the right thing. If he’s smart, he comes home and he tells you what’s going on in his head. That’s not him dumping on you. That’s him trusting you with the truth.

For years we were told the exact opposite. Keep it at work. Don’t bring it home. Don’t burden her with it. Protect her from it. And I’m telling you right now, that was wrong. Flat wrong. That advice buried a lot of good men. They kept it all locked up inside, they never said a word to anybody, and it blew up. Some of them it killed.

A man has to tell somebody or it eats him alive from the inside. He has to. And the best somebody he’s got, the one who loves him most, the one who’s already in it with him, is you.

So if he talks to you, you’re not his problem. You’re his lifeline. And you doing the hard thing of listening is part of what keeps him alive.

God said you were never meant to carry alone

And this isn’t just my opinion. The Bible is explicit about it. Right at the very beginning, God looked at the man and said something you need to hear.

“Then the Lord God said, ‘It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.’” — Genesis 2:18, ESV

It is not good for the man to be alone. That’s God saying it, not me. He built your husband to need somebody beside him. He didn’t make us to carry it solo. He made the two of you for exactly this.

“Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow. But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up!” — Ecclesiastes 4:9-10, ESV

Read that last part again. Woe to the man who’s alone when he falls and has nobody to lift him up. That’s your husband if he keeps it all inside. Alone when he falls. But he’s not alone. He’s got you. You’re the one who reaches down and picks him up.

And when you take on part of his load, when it wears on you, hear what God calls that.

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2, ESV

Bear one another’s burdens. That’s you. When you carry his weight with him, you’re not being weak, and you’re not being used. You’re doing the exact thing God told His people to do. You’re fulfilling the law of Christ in your own living room.

It was always a two-person job

There’s a couple in the New Testament I want you to know. Aquila and Priscilla. Husband and wife. And every time they show up in the Bible, they show up together. Never one without the other.

“Greet Prisca and Aquila, my fellow workers in Christ Jesus, who risked their necks for my life, to whom not only I give thanks but all the churches of the Gentiles give thanks.” — Romans 16:3-4, ESV

Fellow workers. Both of them. Risked their necks. Both of them. That’s a marriage doing the hard work as a team, side by side, in it together.

I know it hasn’t always looked like that in your house. Sometimes it’s been you carrying the whole thing while he was gone or shut down. But that’s the goal. That’s what God built a marriage to be. Not one of you carrying and the other one being carried. The two of you, together.

You were never invisible

Here’s the last thing, and it’s the one I most want you to walk away with.

You did all of this and almost nobody saw it. People saw him. People saw the uniform, the badge, the deployment. Almost nobody saw you holding it together in the kitchen at midnight. Almost nobody saw what it cost you.

But somebody did.

There’s a woman in the very first book of the Bible named Hagar. She was treated wrong, used up, and she ended up alone in the desert with nothing. And out there, where not one single person could see her, God met her. And she gave God a name.

“So she called the name of the Lord who spoke to her, ‘You are a God of seeing,’ for she said, ‘Truly here I have seen him who looks after me.’” — Genesis 16:13, ESV

The God who sees. She was the one nobody saw, and she walked out of that desert knowing God had been watching her the whole time. That’s you. Every night you carried his weight and yours and thought nobody noticed, God noticed.

“You have kept count of my tossings; put my tears in your bottle. Are they not in your book?” — Psalm 56:8, ESV

God keeps your tears in a bottle. He writes them down in a book. Every hard year, every night you cried where nobody could see, He counted all of it. None of it got past Him. None of it was wasted.

Where this lands

So let me land this plain, to the wife who’s been carrying it.

When he talks to you, that’s not him failing. That’s him doing the one thing that keeps him alive, and you’re the one he trusts to hear it. When it lands on you and wears you down, God calls that bearing one another’s burdens, and He honors it. And every bit of it that nobody else saw, God saw.

And if your husband’s reading this right now, here’s my word to him. Tell her. Talk to her. Don’t lock it up and call it protecting her. And when she carries it with you, look her in the eye and tell her you know what it costs her. She shouldn’t have to wonder.

Let me pray with you.

Father, I’m praying for the wife reading this right now. You know what she carries. You know the weight that came off her husband and landed on her, and you know she took it because she loves him. Lord, you said it is not good for a man to be alone, and you gave him this woman to stand beside him. So strengthen her. Hold her up when she’s the one holding everyone else up. You are the God who sees, so let her know she was never invisible to you, not for one night of it. Keep her tears in your bottle like your Word says. And make that marriage two again, side by side, the way you built it. In Jesus name, amen.

And after you get done praying, remember your ABCs. Always Be Carrying.

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