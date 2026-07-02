Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Ffwife's avatar
Ffwife
4d

I feel this as a wife of a first responder. Sadly, he felt he couldn’t share everything, so he held it in, and in the long run, was unfaithful. Now we are starting the process of separation with likely divorce to follow. He had some deep wounds from childhood and the job, which exposed him to so much sadness, made things worse. I don’t even recognize him anymore. He isn’t the man I said “I do” to. And God knows I tried. I was the one who always initiated repair after conflict because, if I didn’t, there would be silence for days. I have felt that I carry most of the emotional weight within the relationship and I am so tired. I even tried to make the marriage work after betrayal but it is hard. So much healing needed and I am literally just surviving, and feeling so alone.

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Mike Bartlett's avatar
Mike Bartlett
4d

Thank you, Keith! My wife has been a trusted friend and companion for 56 years. She has helped me bare many burdens over the years.

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