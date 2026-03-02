Reflect on the study this week by completing this study guide.

Cw Bible Study Week 4 70.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Question Many Don’t Say Out Loud

At some point, most warriors who take their faith seriously wrestle with this question. Can I follow Christ and still serve in a profession that may require force? Can I wear a uniform, carry a weapon, and still belong to Him without compromise?

This question usually does not come from rebellion. It comes from conscience. You read the teachings of Jesus about loving enemies. You hear parts of Scripture quoted without context. Then you look at your assignment. The tension feels real.

The New Testament does not avoid men who carried weapons or operated under authority. It speaks directly to them, and it does so without treating their profession as automatically sinful.

The Roman Centurion and Authority

In Matthew 8, a Roman centurion came to Jesus asking for help for his servant. A centurion was a career military officer. He commanded troops. He enforced Roman order. He lived inside a clear chain of command and understood what it meant to give and receive orders. When he spoke to Jesus, he described authority in terms he knew well.

“For I too am a man under authority, with soldiers under me. And I say to one, ‘Go,’ and he goes, and to another, ‘Come,’ and he comes, and to my servant, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.” (Matthew 8:9, ESV)

He recognized something about Christ. Authority responds to authority. Orders carry weight because someone higher stands behind them. His experience as a soldier did not prevent faith. It helped him understand who Jesus was. Jesus responded plainly.

“When Jesus heard this, he marveled and said to those who followed him, ‘Truly, I tell you, with no one in Israel have I found such faith.’” (Matthew 8:10, ESV)

Christ publicly commended the faith of a military officer. There is no instruction for him to resign his post. No rebuke for his profession. The text presents him as a man who believed while remaining a centurion. If military service were automatically incompatible with following God, this would have been the moment to address it. It was not.

A Soldier Who Feared God

In Acts 10, we meet another officer, Cornelius.

“At Caesarea there was a man named Cornelius, a centurion of what was known as the Italian Cohort, a devout man who feared God with all his household, gave alms generously to the people, and prayed continually to God.” (Acts 10:1–2, ESV)

Cornelius is described first as a Roman officer and immediately as devout and God-fearing. The text does not suggest those identities are in conflict. He prayed regularly. He gave generously. He led his household in reverence toward God.

When Peter came to his home and preached Christ, Cornelius believed. The Holy Spirit fell on him and those with him. There is no command for him to leave the military. The emphasis is on his faith and his reception into the people of God.

Acts presents Cornelius as a clear example of a soldier who became a Christian without being required to abandon his profession. The focus of his conversion is allegiance to Christ, not withdrawal from service.

Authority Under God

Paul writes in Romans 13 about civil authority in direct terms.

“for he is God's servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God's wrath on the wrongdoer” (Romans 13:4, ESV)

Paul is describing governing authority as something that exists under God’s sovereignty to restrain evil and maintain order. He is not claiming that every authority acts righteously. Scripture records many abuses of power. What he does say is that the function of restraining wrongdoing is not inherently opposed to God’s will.

Military members, law enforcement officers, and first responders operate within that framework. They do not invent justice. They serve under lawful systems meant to protect life and limit harm. Romans 13 calls such authority a servant role under God. That language matters. Scripture does not describe the restraint of evil as rebellion against Him.

What Changes When You Follow Christ

Following Christ does not erase your profession. It reshapes how you live inside it. A Christian warrior does not act out of personal vengeance. He does not treat force casually. He recognizes that he stands under authority before he ever exercises it.

The centurion in Matthew 8 identified himself first as a man under authority. That posture is central to Christian faith. Every believer answers to Christ above all earthly chains of command. Your uniform does not remove that reality. It makes it more important.

Cornelius demonstrates that devotion to God and military service can exist together. His faith was visible in prayer, generosity, and humility. The issue was not his occupation. It was his heart and his allegiance.

Salvation Is Not Based on Profession

The New Testament does not create separate categories of redemption based on career. Fishermen, tax collectors, government officials, and soldiers are all called the same way. Repent. Believe. Follow Christ.

You are not justified by leaving your post. You are justified by grace through faith in Jesus. If your service is lawful and carried out with integrity, Scripture does not treat it as disqualifying.

There have always been Christians who argue for complete pacifism. That discussion has existed for centuries and deserves careful thought. What cannot be ignored is that the New Testament records soldiers who believed, were filled with the Spirit, and were not instructed to resign their roles. That should inform the conversation.

Ordered Allegiance

The deeper issue is allegiance. If Christ is Lord, then every other loyalty is secondary. Your service must never override obedience to Him. If it does, your priorities are disordered.

When your profession operates within lawful bounds and your heart remains submitted to Christ, there is no contradiction. The New Testament presents examples of warriors who believed and were received without hesitation.

You can be a warrior and a Christian at the same time. Scripture does not force a choice between faithful service and faithful discipleship. It calls you to live under Christ’s authority wherever you are assigned, remembering that above every rank and uniform stands the Lord who commands your ultimate allegiance.

Leave a comment