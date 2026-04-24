Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Philip Dangelo's avatar
Philip Dangelo
1d

Thank You Kieth

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CONRAD's avatar
CONRAD
18h

I didn't subscribe to this channel here or on Utube because I didn't think I needed it. I was never in the military or law enforcement.

My history is turned off at Utube to limit what I see. This video posted on my Utube feed anyway in a short time after you uploaded it last night.

God loves me.

I had just taken a shower and was having a cup of tea (I quit drinking alcohol four years ago next month). Dinner was ready. If my lovely wife had asked about my red eyes I would have said, "you know how the chlorine in this towns water Irritates my eyes".

Thank you, brother.

Onwards and upward.

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