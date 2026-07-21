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Cwt Study Guide Stopped Going To Church 109KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I had to do CPR on a friend’s baby once.

I’d just come out of narcotics and gone back to patrol. We got a call, an infant not breathing. When I pulled up, the mother ran out and put the baby in my arms and my partner’s. Both parents were deputies. I’d worked alongside them when I was in narcotics. We saw each other at our kids’ birthday parties.

And now I’m on the ground working on their baby, and I already know the baby is gone.

So I did performative CPR. I kept working on a child I knew was dead because I couldn’t be the man who took their hope away. When the fire department took over, the wife handed me a phone. Her husband was on the line. He asked me what was happening. I told him as gently as I knew how. He said, “Don’t let my baby die.”

That was the worst day I ever had on the job. It wasn’t the murders. It was that.

I’m telling you this because a day like that changes how you see everything. You walk into church a few weeks later and it feels like a foreign country. Nobody in the building has been where you’ve been. And somewhere in there, you stop going.

You still believe

You know God is real. You’ve never once doubted that Jesus is who He said He was. If somebody put you on the spot, you’d tell them straight that you believe every word of it.

But you quit going to church. You don’t open your Bible the way you used to, and the praying trailed off too. Somebody asks why and you tell them work’s been busy. That’s not the reason and you know it.

You didn’t lose your faith. Something happened that you can’t sit next to on a Sunday morning. Before we go anywhere else, let’s say what it is.

What you saw

Everybody knows a cop sees bodies. Everybody knows a soldier sees combat. That’s not the thing that takes a man apart.

What takes a man apart is what gets done to the ones who couldn’t defend themselves. It’s the kids. The child in the road, the baby who wasn’t breathing, the abuse call where you saw what a grown adult did to a child and you swallowed it and worked the scene anyway.

For some of you it’s worse than that. You watched evil done to a child overseas and got ordered to stand down. Told to do nothing about it. That does not stay at work. It changes the way you see the whole world. You saw how broken it really is, and you decided you were done pretending it wasn’t.

Your Bible already knew

Here’s what you may have decided without ever saying it out loud. That your faith and what you saw can’t be in the same room. That believing means pretending the world is fine.

It doesn’t. Your Bible is not naive about evil. It looked at the same dark you’ve looked at and called it exactly what it is.

For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. Romans 8:20-22, ESV

The whole creation is broken. Groaning. You didn’t discover that. God said it first.

We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one. 1 John 5:19, ESV

The whole world lies in the power of the evil one. There’s a name for what you saw, and a real enemy standing behind it. What you ran into wasn’t proof that faith is soft. It was you hitting a truth Scripture had already told you was there.

The question God didn’t punish

There was a prophet named Habakkuk. He carried the exact thing you’re carrying, and he took it straight to God.

O Lord, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not hear? Or cry to you “Violence!” and you will not save? Why do you make me see iniquity, and why do you idly look at wrong? Destruction and violence are before me; strife and contention arise. Habakkuk 1:2-3, ESV

A few verses later he says it sharper.

You who are of purer eyes than to see evil and cannot look at wrong, why do you idly look at traitors and are silent when the wicked swallows up the man more righteous than he? Habakkuk 1:13, ESV

That’s a man asking God why He makes him watch evil and does nothing to stop it. That’s your prayer. Why did You make me see that. Why didn’t You step in.

Now look at what God did with it. He didn’t punish Habakkuk for asking. He took the question and He answered him.

The anger you’ve been carrying at God, the question you’ve been afraid to say out loud, it is already sitting in the pages of your Bible. And the man who asked it wasn’t disqualified for it.

God is not indifferent to the child

Maybe somewhere down deep you think God shrugged at what happened to that child. Read what Jesus said with His own mouth.

but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea. Matthew 18:6, ESV

That’s the gentle one. The one who let kids climb up in His lap. He saved His hardest words in the Gospel for the person who harms a child. He said a millstone and the bottom of the sea would be the better outcome for that man. Better. Which means what’s actually coming is worse.

God didn’t shrug. His anger over it runs hotter than yours ever did.

And the grief itself is not weakness. Look at Jesus standing at His friend’s grave, knowing full well He was minutes from raising him.

When Jesus saw her weeping, and the Jews who had come with her also weeping, he was deeply moved in his spirit and greatly troubled. And he said, “Where have you laid him?” They said to him, “Lord, come and see.” Jesus wept. John 11:33-35, ESV

He wept anyway. God in the flesh stood at a tomb and cried over death. Your grief over a child is the image of God in you. You grieve it because He grieves it.

Why you stopped, and the way back

None of that yet answers why you stopped going to church. So here’s a man who almost walked away too. His name was Asaph. He wrote Psalm 73.

But as for me, my feet had almost stumbled, my steps had nearly slipped. For I was envious of the arrogant when I saw the prosperity of the wicked. Psalm 73:2-3, ESV

His feet almost slipped. He was standing at the edge of walking away. He’d looked at the world and seen wicked people winning while God seemed to do nothing. Watch what pulled him back.

But when I thought how to understand this, it seemed to me a wearisome task, until I went into the sanctuary of God; then I discerned their end. Psalm 73:16-17, ESV

Until he went into the sanctuary of God. He tried to work it out on his own and it nearly wore him down to nothing. It didn’t start to make sense until he walked back into the house of God. After he went. Not before.

and if he rescued righteous Lot, greatly distressed by the sensual conduct of the wicked (for as that righteous man lived among them day after day, he was tormenting his righteous soul over their lawless deeds that he saw and heard) 2 Peter 2:7-8, ESV

Day after day it tormented Lot’s soul, everything he saw and heard. That’s you. But the torment came from living down in the middle of it, alone. God never built a man to stand in that much evil by himself and carry it forever.

That’s the trap right there. The isolation. The enemy doesn’t need to argue you out of your faith. He can’t and he knows it. He only needs to keep you alone with the images.

So start smaller than a packed Sunday service. Find one guy who’s seen what you’ve seen and go get a cup of coffee. Find a men’s group, or a veterans’ study. If your church runs a security team, go stand a post on it. Just get back in the room. You don’t have to have it all worked out to walk through the door. Asaph didn’t.

You’re still standing for a reason

You never stopped believing. That was never the problem. You stopped showing up.

The world doesn’t need you to walk back in and pretend it isn’t broken. It needs the opposite. It needs a man who knows exactly how dark it gets to bring that knowledge back into the room with God’s people.

Because there’s another warrior sitting in that same locked room right now. Believes every word of it. Not showing up either. He needs somebody who’s been where he’s been to walk in and sit down next to him.

That might be the reason you’re still standing.

If this reached you, send it to a warrior who needs it, your chaplain, or your team leader.

ChristianWarriorBibleStudy.com

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