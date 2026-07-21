Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Crusader 009's avatar
Crusader 009
4dEdited

Once before when I walked in total darkness and doubt I remembered when others told me that Jesus Christ never existed and it was all a lie. I have questioned everything in life including my faith.

I fancy myself as a student of history and as such I believe the truth and the facts of the case. I follow the evidence no matter where it leads! There is no doubt, no mistake, no misunderstanding whatsoever. Jesus Christ is real and even His enemies know who He is! Even demons know who He is!

when I realized my error I was devastated and wept like a child crying in pain without my mother. The thing is, I left Jesus, I denounced God and He never left me!

this is my testimony and to this day, I have so much to learn and to do. Our Lord is an amazing God! No words can ever explain Him and we’re truly fortunate to have Him! Call upon Him and He will answer you! Sometimes for some, you need to loose your faith to know that you have it!

https://substack.com/@crusader009/note/c-299298795?r=kbma7&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Erica De's avatar
Erica De
4d

Thank you, Keith. This is one of the best things I have ever read. I needed this to be explained to me more than I realized. I am going to share it so others can start understanding and healing, too.

God bless you and your family, always. I'm grateful for your ministry and all that you do for us!

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