Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Doug Cann's avatar
Doug Cann
May 11

It's like you were in my head. Those first few paragraphs express exactly how I was for a long time. I pray this helps others so that they can find rest in Him sooner than later. It has taken me a very long time to accept permission to stand down. Thanks for this.

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Fuzzy's avatar
Fuzzy
May 11

I've been out of the military for over 2 decades, but the military has never been out of me. Thank you very much. This helped alot.

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