Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Vann Phillips's avatar
Harry Vann Phillips
2d

Thank you Brother for your clear articulation and well framed message about survivor’s guilt. Warriors often subject themselves to incessant self flagellation about things well beyond their control. It doesn’t mean the incident does not merit our regard, but rather we must release ourselves and absolve ourselves from things Satan places in our path by turning them over to Almighty God, The Great I Am, for his Grace to impart His judgement and Divine determination of the spiritual justice only He can impose. HVP

Reply
Share
Chris altic's avatar
Chris altic
1d

Thank you

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture