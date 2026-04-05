Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Michael Johnson's avatar
Michael Johnson
2h

Excellent article Keith. I wish I had understood that verse early in my 30 year career. Those dark nights can hang over you for many years.

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Matthew Martin's avatar
Matthew Martin
3h

Really good stuff. God meets us in our most painful, vulnerable areas, so that His power can be made known in our lives. Thank you.

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