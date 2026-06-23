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Cwt Study Guide Faces At 3am 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Faces Do Not Ask Permission

It is 3 a.m. The house is quiet. Your wife is asleep. And you are wide awake, because they came back again.

The dead child on the kitchen floor. The burn victim you pulled out too late. The body in the ditch on a county road. The friend in the gun truck who was talking to you an hour before.

You did not invite them. You were not thinking about the job. You were just lying there, and then you were back on that scene, with the same sounds and the same smells, like your mind hit play on a tape you never asked to record.

I am not going to give you a clinical lecture. You have heard the terms. Intrusive memories. Re-experiencing. Those words belong on a chart. They do not describe what it feels like at 3 a.m. when a face you have not seen in fifteen years is suddenly in the room with you.

I served in the Army and then spent twenty nine years in law enforcement. I have my own faces. I am not going to list them here. If you have done this work, you do not need my list. You have your own, and you can probably recite it without trying.

Here is what I want you to know before we go one step further. There is a man in the Bible who lay awake at night exactly like you do. His psalm is in the book because God put it there. Which means God knew warriors would be awake at 3 a.m., and He left instructions.

Asaph Could Not Sleep Either

Psalm 77 was written by Asaph. He was a Levite, a worship leader appointed by David. He was not a soft man and he was not faking his faith. And he wrote this:

I cry aloud to God, aloud to God, and he will hear me. In the day of my trouble I seek the Lord; in the night my hand is stretched out without wearying; my soul refuses to be comforted. When I remember God, I moan; when I meditate, my spirit faints. Selah. You hold my eyelids open; I am so troubled that I cannot speak. Psalm 77:1-4, ESV

Read that again. “My soul refuses to be comforted.” That is not a man having a rough night. That is a man whose own mind will not stand down. People tried to comfort him. It did not take.

Then verse 4. “You hold my eyelids open; I am so troubled that I cannot speak.” He is staring at the ceiling. He cannot sleep and he cannot even put words to it. Three thousand years before anyone wrote a manual on trauma, Scripture described your 3 a.m. with complete accuracy.

That should tell you something. God did not edit this out of His book. He did not clean Asaph up before publishing him. The night watch is in the Bible because the night watch is real, and God does not pretend otherwise.

The Questions That Ride In With Them

The faces never come alone. They bring questions with them. Asaph asked his out loud:

“Will the Lord spurn forever, and never again be favorable? Has his steadfast love forever ceased? Are his promises at an end for all time? Has God forgotten to be gracious? Has he in anger shut up his compassion?” Selah Psalm 77:7-9, ESV

Six questions in three verses. Has God written me off. Has His love run out. Is He done with me.

You have asked your own versions. Why did God let me see that. Why was I there. Why did that child have to die on my watch. If God is good, why do I have to carry this for the rest of my life.

Notice what Scripture does not do here. It does not slap Asaph for asking. There is no footnote where God scolds him for weak faith. The questions are printed in the holy text, word for word. Asking hard questions in the dark is not rebellion. It is what honest men do under load. The difference between Asaph and a man who loses his faith is not that Asaph had no questions. It is where he took them. He asked God directly, out loud, instead of letting the questions rot in silence.

Then I Said

Verse 10 is the hinge of the whole psalm. Everything turns on three words: “Then I said.”

Then I said, “I will appeal to this, to the years of the right hand of the Most High.” I will remember the deeds of the LORD; yes, I will remember your wonders of old. I will ponder all your work, and meditate on your mighty deeds. Psalm 77:10-12, ESV

Watch what Asaph does, because this is the tactic. He does not stop the memories. He cannot. Neither can you. Nobody has a switch for this.

What he does is make a decision about what he remembers next. “I will remember the deeds of the LORD.” That is a deliberate act. The unwanted memory came on its own. The next memory, he chooses.

This is not denial. He is not pretending the night never happened. He is not stuffing it down. He already cried aloud, he already asked the hard questions. Now he counterattacks with memory of his own. He starts listing what God has done. The wonders. The works. The history.

You know how to do this. You have trained a response until it became automatic. This is the same discipline pointed at the night. The faces hit play on their tape. You hit play on yours. The day God pulled you out of something. The prayer that got answered. The marriage that survived. The morning you woke up and the bottle was not the first thing you thought about. The cross.

You do not have a counter-tape if you never built one. Build it in the daylight so it is ready at 3 a.m.

Footprints You Could Not See

Asaph ends his sleepless night in a strange place. He goes back to the Red Sea:

Your way was through the sea, your path through the great waters; yet your footprints were unseen. You led your people like a flock by the hand of Moses and Aaron. Psalm 77:19-20, ESV

Stand on that for a minute. “Your way was through the sea.” Not around it. Through it. God led His people directly into the worst place, the place that should have killed them, and brought them out the other side.

And then this line. “Yet your footprints were unseen.”

God was there the whole time and left no visible tracks. The people in the water could not see any evidence of Him. All they could see was water standing up where water should not stand.

That is the answer Asaph gets, and it is the answer you get. Not an explanation. God never tells Asaph why the night was so dark. He never explains the call to you either. He does not tell you why the child died or why your friend did not come home. What He gives you instead is a track record. He has walked His people through the sea before, unseen, and He did not lose one of them.

You could not see God on that scene. That is not proof He was absent. His footprints were unseen at the Red Sea too.

Standing Orders for 3 a.m.

So what do you actually do the next time the faces come? Asaph gives you the order of operations.

First, cry aloud. Verse 1 says aloud twice. Not a polite thought in your head. Out loud, even if it is a whisper so you do not wake the house. Tell God exactly what you just saw again and exactly what it is doing to you. He can handle your language. He has heard worse from better men.

Second, ask your questions to His face. Do not let them go to voicemail. The questions you refuse to ask God do not disappear. They go underground and turn into bitterness. Asaph asked all six of his out loud, and the psalm made it into the Bible.

Third, hit play on your own tape. Remember deliberately. Work your list of what God has done, in your life and in His Word. This is a discipline, not a feeling. Some nights it will feel mechanical. Run it anyway.

You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you. Isaiah 26:3, ESV

Fourth, do not stand the night watch alone forever. Tell one brother that the faces come. One. A man who has his own list. The day you say it out loud to another warrior, the weight drops by half. And if the faces are winning every night, if you are losing sleep, losing your temper, or reaching for something to numb it, go talk to a professional. You maintain your weapon and your vehicle. Maintain your mind. That is not weakness. That is readiness.

The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18, ESV

He is not near in spite of the fact that you are crushed. He is near because of it.

The Night Watch Has a Chaplain

The faces may keep coming. I will not promise you they stop, because Scripture does not promise that and I am not going to lie to you. What Scripture promises is that you are not alone in the room when they come. Asaph’s psalm is in the Bible because God wanted every warrior who reads it to know that the 3 a.m. watch is a post He visits personally.

The same God who held Asaph’s eyelids open walked His people through the sea. His footprints were unseen then. They are unseen now. He is there anyway.

If you are awake right now, pray this with me. Out loud.

Lord, I am awake again and You know why. You have seen every face on my list because You were on every one of those scenes, even when I could not see You. I am not going to pretend anymore that I am fine. My soul has refused to be comforted, just like Asaph. So I am doing what he did. I am crying aloud to You. I am asking You my hard questions instead of burying them. And I am choosing, right now, to remember what You have done. You brought Your people through the sea. You brought me through things that should have ended me. Your footprints were unseen, but You were there. Be near me in this night. Guard my mind. Give me Your peace, and give me the rest You promised. I am Yours. Amen.

If this study reached you, send it to a warrior who is awake at 3 a.m. tonight. He will know exactly what you mean.

Always Be Carrying.

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