Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Bob West's avatar
Bob West
4d

Such an important message for all of us. Even though I’m not ex-LE, I still have those early am wake up calls. Many are from my career, others from life experiences. Often I just resign myself to getting up, as going back to sleep is never an option. Taking it to God even in my tired, awakened state is the only peace that can refresh and restore my soul.

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Sandra Capri's avatar
Sandra Capri
4d

This reminded me of an ancient prayer - the Hashkivenu. I heard this in season 4 of The Chosen, and it was a beautiful scene.

Lie us down, Adonai our God, in peace; and raise us up again, our Ruler, in life.

Spread over us Your Sukkah of peace, direct us with Your good counsel, and save us for Your own Name's sake.

Shield us; remove from us every enemy, pestilence, sword, famine, and sorrow.

Remove all adversaries from before us and from behind us, and shelter us in the shadow of Your wings.

For You are our guarding and saving God, yes, a gracious and compassionate God and King.

Guard our going out and our coming in for life and peace, now and always!

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