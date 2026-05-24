Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Darrell Cramphorn's avatar
Darrell Cramphorn
3d

Great write up, Keith. Strikes home with me. While I am enjoying retirement, the noticeable thing is my phone doesn't ring any more. No calls except from telemarketers. I think that shows, perhaps, the people I called friends back then were really nothing more than co-workers. If it wasn't for the wife and dogs, the emptiness would be difficult. I do find a sense of belonging in my church, which helps.

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1 reply by Keith Graves
CONRAD's avatar
CONRAD
3d

Thank you Keith. There is a retired cop on our team. I ask him about everything that I have heard, the good advice and those opinions I have heard that are, "ill advised".

He may not know it but for me, he has the last word regarding everything I have heard.

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