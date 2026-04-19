Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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stardot's avatar
stardot
21h

Nazi criminals used "following orders" as their defense at the Nuremberg Trials, it didn't hold water. However only 17 were executed. Most were released after only a few years...

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Jim Tanner's avatar
Jim Tanner
2d

Well stated. I remember your example. Thank you for this study. God Bless.

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