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It is two in the morning. The shift ended six hours ago. The report is filed. The uniform is on the chair. The house is quiet. Your wife is asleep. The dog has not stirred. By every outward measure, the day is over.

But your eyes are open.

You are looking at the ceiling and replaying the call. The one the public will never know about. The face of the kid in the back seat. The smell in the apartment. The sound the mother made when you told her. You have done this hundreds of times. You did your job and you did it well. You stayed professional. You filed the paperwork. You did not break in front of the rookies.

But now it is two in the morning, and you can hear the bottle in the kitchen.

You tell yourself it is just to get to sleep. Two fingers, maybe three. Tomorrow you will not need it. Tomorrow you will sleep on your own.

Then tomorrow comes, and the next call is worse than the last. And the bottle moves a little closer to the chair. The phone gets a little harder to put down at night. The pills the doctor gave you for your back start to do something for your head, too. And nobody on your team knows. Your wife notices, but she does not say anything because she knows what you carry. And you tell yourself that as long as it stays the same, it is fine.

But it never stays the same.

This is how it happens. Not all at once. Not in some dramatic fall. Quietly. One night at a time. You did not set out to numb yourself. You set out to survive a job that asked too much. Somewhere along the way, the survival tool became the master.

If any of that landed, this study is for you. We are not going to talk down to you. We are not going to scare you. We are going to look at this through the only lens that has ever changed a man’s life from the inside out, which is Scripture.

I spent a career standing on the ugly side of doors most people never see. I watched good men, men I respected, men with badges and medals and families, lose ground to bottles and pills and screens because nobody ever told them it was alright to put the weight down. They were warriors. Warriors do not crack. So they did not crack. They just slowly became someone their wife did not recognize.

I am not writing this to shame anyone. I am writing this because the church has been mostly silent about what trauma does to a man over twenty or thirty years, and the world has been more than happy to fill that silence with a thousand cheap painkillers. Christ has something better. Let me show you what He says.

1. David and the Weight He Tried to Bury

When most men hear the name David, they think of the giant or the throne. I want you to think of the months in the middle. The months after Bathsheba and Uriah. The months when David was still on the throne, still ruling, still functioning, and rotting on the inside.

He did not repent right away. He kept his routine. He kept his image. He probably looked fine to the men around him. But Scripture tells us what was happening underneath.

For when I kept silent, my bones wasted away through my groaning all day long. For day and night your hand was heavy upon me; my strength was dried up as by the heat of summer. (Psalm 32:3-4, ESV)

David was not numbing himself with substances. He did not have to. He had power, status, and a thousand distractions inside the palace walls. His drug of choice was silence. He buried it. He managed it. He coped by pretending it was not there.

And his bones wasted away.

That is the line you need to feel. Not metaphorically. He says it physically. His strength dried up. The thing he was hiding was eating him from the inside, even while everything outside looked like it was working.

You may know exactly what that feels like.

The turning point did not come from willpower. It came from confession.

I acknowledged my sin to you, and I did not cover my iniquity; I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the Lord,” and you forgave the iniquity of my sin. (Psalm 32:5, ESV)

David stopped covering. He stopped managing the appearance. He brought it into the light. And the corrosion stopped.

Addiction lives in silence. Coping lives in silence. The first thing the enemy will tell you about whatever you are using to numb yourself is that you must never speak of it. To anyone. Ever.

That voice is a liar. The way out of the cage is the same direction David found. Confession to God first, and then to a trusted brother, a pastor, a counselor, your wife. The thing kept secret will keep you. The thing brought into the light begins to lose its grip.

2. How Coping Becomes a Cage

Nobody decides to become an addict. We need to be clear about that.

You did not wake up at twenty-five and choose this. You decided to take the edge off after a bad shift. You decided to relax with a drink at the bar with the guys. You decided to look at something on the phone because the marriage was hard and you were tired. You decided to take the pill the doctor said was fine. You were coping. You were trying to keep the boat afloat.

The trap is that the same brain that helps you survive a fight or a fire is wired to chase relief. When you feed it relief through a chemical or a screen, it remembers. It builds a road. The next time the pain shows up, the brain runs straight to that road. And the road gets wider every time you take it.

That is not weakness. That is biology working the way God designed it, applied to the wrong thing.

The Bible names this without flinching.

Do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit. (Ephesians 5:18, ESV)

All things are lawful for me, but I will not be dominated by anything. (1 Corinthians 6:12, ESV)

Notice what Paul does there. He does not pretend the pull is not real. He does not tell you to white-knuckle it. He says, “I will not be dominated.” That is a warrior’s posture. He is naming a thing that wants to own him and refusing to give it the ground.

Whatever you are using to cope, ask yourself one honest question. Is this thing serving me, or am I serving it? If you cannot stop without a fight, you already know the answer.

3. The Common Temptation

Here is something the enemy never wants you to know. You are not unique. Your struggle is not some special, unspeakable thing that disqualifies you from the table. Paul writes,

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it. (1 Corinthians 10:13, ESV)

This verse gets quoted at men in trouble like a slogan. It is not a slogan. It is field-tested truth.

Common to man. The thing you have been hiding for ten years, fifteen years, twenty years, the thing you swore you could never tell anyone, is in the rooms you walk into every Sunday. It is in the AA meeting two blocks from your church. It is in your battalion. It is in your unit. It is in the locker room. You are not the only one. You never were.

And the way of escape is not the absence of desire. Read the verse again. Paul does not say God will remove the temptation. He says He will provide a way out so you can endure it. The escape is a real, practical, in-the-moment alternative.

For the man reaching for the bottle after a bad call, the way of escape might be a phone call to another officer who knows. For the man at midnight with the phone in his hand, the escape might be a wife who knows the password and an accountability tool that texts a brother every time the line gets crossed. For the man reaching for the pill bottle that is not prescribed for what he is using it for, the escape might be a doctor he tells the truth to, and a counselor who knows trauma.

God’s faithfulness almost always shows up wearing work clothes. Spiritual trust and concrete action are not opposites. They are partners.

4. Freedom Is the Goal

I want to be careful here, because this part gets misunderstood.

For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery. (Galatians 5:1, ESV)

Freedom is not the same as feeling fine. Freedom is not the same as “I never struggle anymore.” Freedom is the day-by-day refusal to put the yoke back on your neck.

Addiction is a yoke. It feels like a friend, but it is a yoke. It promises relief and delivers control. It promises to take the edge off and then it sets the edges of your whole life. Christ did not die so you could be a slightly better-managed slave. He died so the yoke could come off.

Standing firm does not mean pretending the pull is gone. It means refusing, today, to call the master “friend.” That is a fight you can win one day at a time, by the grace of God and by the use of every tool He has put within reach.

5. The Four Corners

Most warriors I have met cope through one or more of four channels. Here is the practical work, corner by corner.

Alcohol. Alcohol is the most socially acceptable numbing agent in the country, which is exactly why it sneaks up on so many warriors. The first hard step is honest measurement. For one week, write down every drink. Not your guess. The actual count. Most men are surprised. Then build replacements for the trigger windows. The hour after shift. The first hour home. The hour after the kids are in bed. Replace, do not just remove. A workout. A walk. A conversation with another man on the same path. Pour out what is in the house if you cannot trust yourself with it. None of that is weakness. That is a warrior choosing the ground he fights on.

Pornography. This one wears more shame than any other, which is why it survives. Pornography is rarely about sex. It is about loneliness, exhaustion, unmet anger, or unresolved trauma looking for a circuit-breaker. Restriction alone will not hold. You will need three things together: a filter on every device with a brother who has the password, regular and honest conversation with one trusted man who will ask you the hard question, and a marriage where, as much as it depends on you, you are pursuing your wife instead of a screen. If you are not married, the same principle applies. Pursue the people God has placed in front of you, not the ghosts on the other side of a phone.

Prescription and recreational drugs. This is the corner that gets warriors killed quietly. Pain medication, sleep medication, anti-anxiety medication, used past their purpose, become a chemistry experiment running on a body that is already worn down by years of stress. If you are leaning on something that was prescribed for a reason it is no longer addressing, tell the truth to a doctor. If you are using something that was never prescribed, tell the truth to someone who can help you stop safely. There is no shame in medical supervision. There is shame in dying on a bathroom floor while your family thinks you are doing fine.

Suppression. This last one is David’s corner, and it is the one that hides in plain sight. Some men do not drink. Some men do not look at screens. Some men do not touch a pill. They cope by clamping it all down and pretending the call did not happen. They keep showing up. They keep performing. And one day a small thing breaks them and the family does not understand why. If that is you, your work is to find one safe place to tell the truth out loud. A pastor. A counselor who understands first responders or veterans. A trusted brother. The mouth has to open or the bones waste away. Psalm 32 was not written by a man who needed a stronger jaw. It was written by a man who finally spoke.

6. Conviction, Not Condemnation

If you are reading this and you are squirming, that is the Holy Spirit. That is not condemnation. There is a difference.

There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. (Romans 8:1, ESV)

Condemnation says you are the problem. Conviction says there is a problem and you are loved enough to be told the truth about it. Condemnation drives you into the dark. Conviction calls you into the light.

The voice that says you are too far gone, that the church will not have you, that your family is better off if you keep pretending, that voice is not from God. The voice that says, “Tell someone today. Today, not next week. Today,” that voice is from God, and you should obey it.

You are not disqualified. David was not. Peter was not. Paul was not. The line of saints in Hebrews chapter 11 is full of men who failed loudly and were used greatly. Your service does not vanish because you are carrying a hidden weight. It does, however, get heavier with every day you carry it alone.

Put it down.

7. The Way Out Is a Walk, Not a Switch

I want to set your expectations honestly, because most men quit too early.

Freedom is rarely instant. It is almost always a walk. It is built one decision at a time, often in the small hours, usually with very little fanfare. Some weeks you will feel like you are winning. Some weeks the old road will look beautiful and the brain will scream at you to take it. The win is not the absence of the pull. The win is what you do with the pull.

Build a structure that does not require willpower at midnight. Decide in advance. Decide what you will do when the urge comes. Decide who you will call. Decide what is not allowed in the house. Decide what time the phone goes in the kitchen. Decide what the morning looks like before the night ever starts. A warrior does not rely on motivation. He relies on the plan he made when he was clear-headed.

And surround yourself. Hebrews puts it plainly.

But exhort one another every day, as long as it is called “today,” that none of you may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin. (Hebrews 3:13, ESV)

Every day. Not every Sunday. Not every retreat. Every day. You need at least one man you talk to every day, even briefly, who knows what you are fighting. If you do not have that man, finding him is the first step. He may be an old partner. He may be a man at your church. He may be a counselor. The number of men is not what matters. The honesty is.

You did not become a warrior because you wanted comfort. You became a warrior because you were willing to stand in the gap. That same willingness, the willingness to stand in a hard place, is exactly what Christ is asking you to bring to your own soul now.

Bring it into the light. Replace what is enslaving you with what is strengthening you. Tell the truth to one safe person before you go to bed tonight. Lean into the God who already knows everything you are hiding and loves you anyway.

You have stood between strangers and harm for most of your adult life. Now stand for yourself the way Christ stands for you. Not condemned. Not alone. Not finished.

The Commander has not pulled you off the line. He is calling you back into shape so you can keep serving. The cage is not your home. Freedom is.

Walk it out, one honest day at a time.

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