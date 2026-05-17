Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Alberto García 🚀🚀🚀's avatar
Alberto García 🚀🚀🚀
14h

"Every day. Not every Sunday. Not every retreat. Every day. You need at least one man you talk to every day, even briefly, who knows what you are fighting."

That’s a great truth. We are not islands, and we need a big brother, a sponsor, someone who has already walked through the valley of pain and death of addiction before us—so that, with God’s help, he can guide us to the green pastures of recovered health.

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CONRAD's avatar
CONRAD
1d

I thank God that you are doing this Keith for first cops and responders. I remember that time when I knew I had to do something about my drinking. Moderation was a battle I couldn't win. I told my new wife that I had decided to quit. She said that I was courageous to take that step. I had been angry with my ex, angry with my employer, angry a lot and anger was a trigger.

I found a guy on Utube. He had a backpack and explained as he hiked how to break the habit. I signed up for his one year course. I could do face time with him for a few extra bucks. The whole course was very inexpensive. His name is Kevin O'Hara his program is called Habits Unplugged. In his random Utube videos sometimes he wares a New York city cap. He got that when he worked with the New York police department teaching them his program.

The end of this month May 2026 will be my 4 year anniversary of quitting alcohol.

As Kevin would say, "onwards and upward, keep the alcohol out of your mouth!"

I went out on a limb telling my personal story, but if it helps someone else, may God bless them.

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