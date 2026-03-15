Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Raymond Leonard's avatar
Raymond Leonard
2d

Thank you for these words brother. They help. Like you I carry things from the past. Bad stuff that I can't forget. I am thankful that I have Jesus. His grace and mercy. He is the only reason that I am about to make it through each day.

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