X (Twitter) | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Threads | TikTok

Cw Bible Study Week One 55.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A Familiar Conversation

A friend of mine once sat next to a Vietnam War veteran on a flight home. As they talked, faith came up naturally. My friend mentioned that he was a Christian and asked the man if he believed in God. The veteran answered without hesitation. He said that he could never get into Heaven with the things he had done and seen.

The veteran explained that his wife was a believer and attended church faithfully. He supported her from a distance, but he would never go inside with her. In his mind, his past had already settled the matter. God might forgive others, but not him. He had watched the line of acceptable sinners pass through that church door for years, and he had quietly concluded that he was not among them.

That belief is not unique to Vietnam veterans. I have encountered it in patrol officers, detectives, combat soldiers, corrections officers, and firefighters who worked structure fires and recovered what was left afterward. The specific weight is different for each of them, but the conclusion tends to be the same. God may extend grace to others, but I have seen too much and done too much for that to apply to me. If you have ever believed that, this study is for you.

The Weight No One Talks About

I spent roughly three decades in law enforcement. I have stood face to face with people who committed acts so depraved that the details do not belong in print. I mean that without exaggeration. Crimes against the most vulnerable. Predators who operated with calculation and patience. People who sold poison knowing it would eventually kill the person buying it and viewed that as simply the cost of doing business. People who had ended innocent lives without hesitation and felt nothing about it afterward.

In those moments, I did not always feel like a warrior serving justice. Sometimes I felt something darker than that. There were moments when I sat with genuine homicidal ideation, not as a threat or an impulse I acted on, but as a thought I could not fully dismiss. Standing in front of evil that specific and that entrenched, part of my mind was quietly working through the calculation.

I want to be clear about something. I understand now that this kind of ideation is a normal response to prolonged exposure to extreme trauma and evil. It is documented in law enforcement psychology. It does not make a person a killer. But it does not feel normal when you are inside it. It felt like evidence. Evidence that I had gone somewhere most people would never go, and that the darkness I was capable of in that moment placed me outside the reach of grace.

That feeling did not leave quickly. It stayed with me through retirement. It resurfaces still, more than a decade after I handed in my credentials. Exposure to that level of human evil does not simply expire. And for a long time, what I experienced in those moments felt like proof that God and I were operating at too great a distance for any bridge to exist between us.

I was wrong. Not because the experiences were not real. They were real. Not because the thoughts were not dark. They were dark. I was wrong because I had built a theology of salvation on my own record rather than on what Scripture actually says.

The Assumption Beneath the Fear

At the center of this belief is an assumption that feels completely reasonable after prolonged exposure to violence, loss, and morally complex decisions. The assumption is that salvation depends on your past. If what you carry is heavy enough, violent enough, or dark enough, then grace no longer applies. The ledger is simply too far in the red.

Scripture does not support that conclusion.

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3:23-24, ESV)

Read that again carefully. “All have sinned.” Not most. Not those with clean backgrounds and manageable records. All. This passage removes every hierarchy. It does not divide humanity into acceptable sinners and unacceptable ones. It does not weigh your profession, your intent, your exposure, or your worst private moment against some sliding scale of grace. It states plainly that every person falls short of God’s standard without exception.

The person who attended church every Sunday of his life and the person who spent a career wading through the worst that humanity produces stand on the same ground in that verse. No one meets God’s standard on their own. That is not an insult. It is the foundation everything else rests on. Because if no one qualifies, then the only path forward is grace, and grace is not measured out based on how far you fell.

What “Freely” Actually Means

The word justified in Romans 3:24 carries legal weight. It means declared righteous. Not improved. Not partially credited. Declared. And the verse says it is given as a gift. Freely.

What is freely given cannot be earned, and it cannot be canceled by what you remember or what you carry. Grace does not function like a scholarship with eligibility requirements. It functions like a pardon. A pardon is not granted because the record does not exist. It is granted despite the fact that it does.

For warriors specifically, this distinction is critical. You have lived in a world defined by accountability, consequence, and the principle that actions produce outcomes. That framework is appropriate for the work you did. It kept people alive. But when you apply that same framework to your standing before God, you will always conclude that you fall short, because by that standard, everyone does. The gift of grace is God refusing to allow your record to function as the final authority over your standing with Him.

When the Weight Becomes a Verdict

For many warriors, the weight they carry is not abstract. It has faces attached to it. It has locations. It has specific moments that replay without invitation. Some of that weight comes from personal decisions made under pressure. Some of it comes from lawful orders or actions taken in defense of life. Some of it comes simply from what you witnessed without being able to stop it.

Over time, that weight begins to shape how a person thinks about himself. And then it begins to shape how he assumes God sees him.

The internal logic usually develops slowly. I saw too much. I was exposed to things that changed me. I know what I was capable of thinking in those moments. From there, it becomes easy to assume that proximity to that kind of darkness places you outside the reach of grace. That simply being the person who stood in those rooms, made those calls, or carried those thoughts disqualifies you from something available only to people who lived cleaner lives.

Scripture does not say that. Sin is defined by whether a person has violated God’s moral will, not by the intensity of your work environment or the category of evil you were required to confront. Serving in war, enforcing the law, protecting the innocent, responding to disasters, these are not acts of rebellion against God. Justification rests on Christ’s finished work, not on the nature of your assignments or the world you were required to step into.

What Christ Actually Carried

“He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed.” (1 Peter 2:24, ESV)

This verse does not narrow its scope. It does not separate minor guilt from serious guilt. It does not excuse certain categories of sin while condemning others based on severity. It says Jesus bore our sins in His own body. That includes whatever is attached to your name. It includes sins tied to violence, to authority, to survival, to fear, to the things you thought in dark moments that you have never said aloud to anyone.

There is something else worth sitting with in this passage. Jesus did not remain safely distant from human cruelty and suffering. He was subjected to it. He was beaten by professional executioners. He was mocked, stripped, and killed in public. He did not theorize about human darkness from a distance. He entered into it fully and bore the weight of it in His own body. When He speaks to what warriors carry, He speaks as someone who was not shielded from the violence of the world He entered.

Healing in this passage does not mean erased memory or the removal of all consequence. Scripture does not promise that the replays stop or that the weight disappears completely in this life. Healing means that what once stood as condemnation over you no longer has the legal authority to define your standing before God. That is a different and more durable kind of freedom than simply forgetting.

A Past That Was Real, But Not Final

The life of Saul of Tarsus provides the clearest example in Scripture of how God treats a violent and blood-stained record.

Before he was known as Paul, Saul was the leading instrument of persecution against the early church. He did not simply disagree with Christians theologically. He hunted them. He obtained official authorization to enter homes and remove believers by force. He stood guard over the execution of Stephen, a man who died praying for his killers, and Scripture records plainly that Saul approved of that death. He then expanded his mission, traveling to other cities to find and imprison followers of Jesus. He was disciplined, effective, and fully convinced that what he was doing was righteous.

This was not a man with a complicated past who had drifted into bad decisions under pressure. This was a man with a systematic, documented, authorized campaign of violence against people whose only offense was their faith. His record was not abstract. Real people suffered because of his direct actions. Real families were broken apart. Real blood was connected to his name.

When Jesus appeared to Saul on the road to Damascus, He did not offer him a conditional reinstatement based on future performance. He did not require Saul to repay a debt, to spend years in penance, or to prove himself worthy before grace could be extended. He confronted Saul, called him by name, and redirected his entire life. The same intensity and discipline that had made Saul effective at persecution became the foundation of the most prolific missionary career in the history of the church.

Paul never minimized his past. He called himself the foremost of sinners in his own letters, not as false humility but as honest testimony about the distance between who he was and what grace had done. His record was acknowledged, carried forward openly, and no longer final.

If Christ could call a man with Saul’s record and build the church through him, the argument that your record places you beyond grace does not hold. What makes your record the exception to what Scripture consistently demonstrates?

The End of Condemnation

“There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 8:1, ESV)

Condemnation is a familiar experience for many warriors. It shows up as relentless self-accusation. As shame that surfaces at unexpected moments. As the quiet but persistent belief that keeping your distance from God is actually the responsible and honest thing to do given what you know about yourself. Some men build entire identities around it without realizing that is what they have done.

Scripture speaks directly into that pattern. For those who are in Christ, condemnation is no longer the operative verdict. Not reduced. Not suspended pending review. No longer the verdict.

This is not the same as saying there is no responsibility, no grief, or no need to face reality with honesty. Paul carried his past openly and did not pretend it was clean. He grieved the harm he had caused. Responsibility and grief are real and appropriate. But condemnation is a legal status, and Romans 8:1 removes it for those who belong to Christ. The judgment was rendered at the cross, and the verdict was grace.

For the warrior who has spent years believing that the responsible posture is to keep God at arm’s length because you know too well what you carry, Romans 8:1 is a direct challenge to that belief. Distance from God is not humility. It is simply an untreated wound.

The Door Remains Open

God is not surprised by your past, and He is not waiting for you to resolve it before you approach Him. He already knows everything you carry. He knew it before you did. The question is not whether the weight is real. It is whether you trust that Christ is sufficient to bear it.

Salvation does not require a clean history. It has never required a clean history. It requires faith in a Savior who finished the work. The cross was not a symbolic gesture toward people who had their lives largely together. It was a rescue operation for people who had no other way out.

If you have spent years believing that Heaven’s door is closed to you because of what you have done, what you have seen, or what you were capable of thinking in your darkest moments, Scripture says otherwise. The door was opened by Christ, not by your record. Your past is real. It is not final. And you are not disqualified from the grace that God gives freely through His Son.

The veteran on that flight had a wife who prayed for him every Sunday from a pew he refused to enter. He had built a wall between himself and God out of the very experiences that, rightly understood, are exactly why grace exists. I do not know how his story ended. But I know what Scripture says about his standing, and it is not what he believed about himself.

The same is true for you.

Leave a comment