Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Chris Brown's avatar
Chris Brown
30m

Excellent job. I worked patrol with Nam vets in 79-80s. They needed a study like this. Well done.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
3h

Good study Brother. Thank you.

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