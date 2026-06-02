Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Threads | TikTok

Six years ago today, on June 2, 2020, my friend Stephen Williams was killed. He was a sergeant with the Moody Police Department in Alabama, a twenty-three year veteran of law enforcement, and that night he answered a call for help at a Super 8 motel off Interstate 20. He arrived ready to do the job he had sworn to do, and he was shot almost the moment he stepped in. He was fifty years old. He left behind a wife and three children. His department promoted him to lieutenant after his death, an honor he had already earned long before that night.

I talked to Stephen just a few days before he was killed. He was thinking about moving his family to Idaho, and we spent the whole conversation working through it like there was all the time in the world. I had no way of knowing it would be the last time I heard his voice. If you have stood beside a flag-draped casket, or sat in a pew while a lone bagpipe played, you know the particular weight I am describing. This study is for you.

What His Death Was Worth

Stephen did not die in an accident or by some random misfortune. He died answering a cry for help, walking toward danger so that someone else would not have to face it alone. That is not a small thing in the eyes of God. Jesus put the highest value on exactly this kind of love.

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13, ESV)

When our Lord wanted to describe the deepest love a person can show, He pointed to a man laying down his life for others. That is what Stephen did. That is what so many of our brothers and sisters in uniform have done. We do not have to invent meaning for their deaths, and we do not have to pretend it did not cost anything. The cost is the point. The willingness to pay it is the honor. When you remember a friend who gave everything, you are remembering the very love Christ held up as the greatest.

Grief Is Not a Lack of Faith

There is a lie that floats around our circles, the idea that a strong believer should grieve quietly and move on without much fuss. Scripture does not teach that. Jesus Himself wept at the grave of His friend Lazarus, and He already knew He was about to raise him. Grief is not the opposite of faith. It is what love does when someone is gone.

What changes for us is not whether we grieve, but how.

“But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.” (1 Thessalonians 4:13-14, ESV)

Notice what Paul does and does not say. He does not tell the Thessalonians to stop grieving. He tells them not to grieve like people who have no hope. There is a world of difference between the two. The unbeliever grieves into a closed door. We grieve toward an open one. The tears are real either way, but the destination is not the same.

Where Stephen Is Right Now

Stephen was saved, and he is with the Lord. That truth is the anchor of everything else in this study, so I want to stay on it for a moment. For the believer, death is not the end of the person. It is a change of address.

“Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8, ESV)

Paul did not say the faithful drift off into nothing, or sleep in some unconscious nowhere. He said to be absent from the body is to be at home with the Lord. The moment Stephen’s watch ended on earth, he was present with Christ, with no waiting and no gap in between.

“For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” (Philippians 1:21, ESV)

That word “gain” is staggering when you really hear it. For the one who belongs to Jesus, dying is not loss for the one who died. The loss is ours, on this side of it. Stephen has gained. He is more alive now than he has ever been. When you grieve a brother who knew the Lord, you grieve your own loss honestly, while resting in the fact that he himself has lost nothing.

The Race He Finished

Those of us who have worn a badge or a uniform understand the language of duty. There is a watch, and the watch ends. Stephen’s ended on a June night in Alabama. Paul, near the end of his own life, used words our world would recognize.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8, ESV)

There is a crown laid up for the faithful, awarded by the only Judge whose verdict is final and true. The man who runs his race in service to others and keeps his faith to the end does not slip away forgotten. He is received and rewarded by God Himself. Stephen finished his race and kept the faith to the end, and the crown was waiting for him.

Carrying the Loss Without Staying in the Pit

Here is the part that takes the longest to learn. Honoring our dead does not require us to live inside the grief forever. Grieving with hope means we can keep moving and keep showing up for the people still in front of us, while never pretending the loss did not happen.

Moving forward is not the same as moving on as if Stephen never existed. We carry him. We say his name. We lift up a drink on the anniversary, and we tell the new guys about the kind of officer he was. And then we go back to work, because that is what he would want, and because the mission did not end when his watch did.

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4, ESV)

That is the promise that lets us stand back up. There is a day coming when God Himself wipes the tears off our faces, when the pain we carry for our fallen is finally and permanently done. We are not promised that grief disappears in this life. We are promised it has an expiration date set by God, and a reunion on the other side of it.

A Word to You

If you are reading this and you are carrying the loss of a brother or sister who gave everything, I want you to know your grief is not weakness and your hope is not denial. Honor them and say their names. Sit in the hard anniversaries without rushing yourself through them. And then trust the God who holds them, and keep standing your post.

Tonight I will remember Stephen. He was a good man who walked toward the danger, and he is home with the Lord. That is worth honoring, and it is worth grieving well.

If this study spoke to you, leave a comment below and tell me about the brother or sister you are remembering. I read them, and there is strength in carrying this together. If you know a pastor or a team leader who shepherds people who have lost their own, share this with them.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2026 Keith Graves. All rights reserved.