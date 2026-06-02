Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Gail Segars Rainey's avatar
Gail Segars Rainey
1d

I truly need this, especially today. As an Intercessor and Watchman, we stay abreast of many troubles in this world and issues that affect all of our lives. I weep in mourning, but I also weep in grateful tears to our Lord for that Blessed Hope which keeps us moving forward. Thank you for this beautiful devotional and testimony.

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Terry Barringer's avatar
Terry Barringer
1d

Greatly appreciate the difference between “moving on” and “moving forward “. I chose to remarry after my previous spouse went to Heaven after an auto accident. God led me to marry a person who likewise lost their previous spouse.

Together we move forward, serving God, sharing memories of our previous lives and finding much strength and grace from our loving Father. Unto God alone belongs the issues from death, Psalm 68:20.

Thanks again for the phrase “moving forward “.!

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