Christian Warrior Bible Study

Christian Warrior Bible Study

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Otis Donaldson's avatar
Otis Donaldson
7d

This is a wonderful post! I have three sons that have served in the military. Thanks for this insightful statement on God's calling on military soldiers.

Otis Donaldson

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Francis “Doc” Beeman's avatar
Francis “Doc” Beeman
7d

Thank you for this presentation. In 1967-68 I deployed to the war in Vietnam as a combat corpsman with a team in Cambodia. Although my primary mission was to provide medical care to my team, I used my skills and materials to help all injured I encountered. This was the enjoyable part of my assessment. Many times my mission required a more aggressive application of my skills. I carry the guilt and regret to this day. Your words today give me an understanding that perhaps God has answered my prayers for forgiveness. Thank you for this hope.

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